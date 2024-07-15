Minnesota Commit Breakdown: OL Mark Handy
Gophers Nation continues to breakdown the commitments in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class and after looking last time at three-star running back Shane Marshall, we turn our attention to New Mexico offensive lineman Mark Handy.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news