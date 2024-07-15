Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Minnesota Commit Breakdown: OL Mark Handy

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Gophers Nation continues to breakdown the commitments in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class and after looking last time at three-star running back Shane Marshall, we turn our attention to New Mexico offensive lineman Mark Handy.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement