Minnesota Commits in Action - Games to Watch: Week 1
After a pair of Minnesota football commitments started their 2024 seasons last week, another 10 commitments begin their seasons this weekend starting on Thursday evening for a total of 12 commits in action this weekend.
Gophers Nation subscribers can learn more about which Gophers are in action this weekend and the top matchups to watch.
OL Daniel Shipp - Centennial (CA) at Mater Dei (CA)
The Gophers offensive line commitment will kickoff this weekend's action on Thursday night as the Centennial Huskies take on fellow California powerhouse, the Mater Dei Monarchs. This is a matchup of not just two of the top teams in California but two of the top programs in the entire country.
Notable prospects suiting up for Centennial on Thursday night include four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet (Texas A&M), four-star defensive back Larue Zamorano (Michigan State), three-star wide receiver Corey Butler (Arizona State), three-star wide receiver Tavian McNair (Utah), three-star offensive lineman Drew Hill (SMU), three-star defensive back Kuron Jabrai Jr (UCLA), three-star wide receiver Noah Westbrook (Washington State), and two-star offensive lineman Kibahl Kassim (San Diego State).
Centennial also has a handful of underclassmen to pay attention to including three-star linebacker Jonathan McKinley and a pair of three-star defensive backs in Therman Williams and Justin Lewis.
Mater Dei will also bring a stacked roster to Thursday night's matchup. The Monarchs roster features five-star running back Jordan Davison (Oregon), four-star defensive back Daryus Dixson (Penn State), four-star wide receiver Marcus Harris (Oklahoma), four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt (Oregon), four-star linebacker Abduall Sanders (Alabama), four-star defensive back Chuck McDonald III (Alabama), three-star offensive lineman Sione Tohi (Arizona), there-star quarterback Dash Beierly (Washington), and three-star defensive tackle Semi Taulanga (Utah).
