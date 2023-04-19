The fun continued on the recruiting trail for Minnesota on Wednesday morning when three-star in-state safety Koi Perich committed to the Gophers. His commitment to the program comes just days after taking another unofficial visit to the program.

The three-star safety committed to the Gophers over the likes of Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, and Wisconsin. It also comes at an important time in his recruitment as the Esko (MN) native recently picked up offers from both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Since being offered by the Gophers earlier this year, Perich has developed a strong relationship with Minnesota safeties coach Danny Collins as well as head coach PJ Fleck. Since that offer, the Gophers made Perich a priority, and even though at times he seemed to be trending towards Wisconsin, the Gophers' pursuit of him remained strong and it eventually lead to his Wednesday commitment.

Perich is the Gophers' 11th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class that now ranks 17th in the country. He's also their second safety prospect, joining Richmond (VA) prospect Zahir Rainer. Rainer announced his own commitment to the program last Thursday. It also continues a very hot stretch of recruiting for the program, as he marks their fourth commitment since last Tuesday joining OL Riley Sunram, DT Mo Saine, and the aforementioned Rainer.