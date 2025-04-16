Pair of Minnesota Walk-Ons Enter Transfer Portal

A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers walk-ons entered the transfer portal on Tuesday night, becoming the second and third Gophers to announce their decision to enter the transfer portal this spring.

Waukesha, Wisconsin native Chris Flowers, a redshirt freshman defensive back, announced his intentions to enter the portal after one season. He did not see any game time as a true freshman. He will have four years of eligibility to play at his next destination.

Additionally, walk-on defensive back Obe Eyafe also announced his intentions. Also a redshirt freshman in 2025, Efaye did not appear in any games for the Gophers. The 6-foot-2 Eyafe was previously a standout at Andover High School in Andover, Minnesota.

With both players entering the portal, the Gophers' current roster features 97 players. However, the Gophers still will add 14, 2025 signees this upcoming summer, bringing their total roster count to 111. Minnesota and all FBS programs will need to cut their rosters to 105 total players by week one of the season.