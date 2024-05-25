The countdown to the start of Minnesota's 2024 season is now down to 96 days and with that, its time to highlight Gophers defensive tackle Logan Richter.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman out of Perham, Minnesota is entering the last season of his career with the program.



Richter was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle and committed to the Gophers very early in his recruitment, in March of 2017, ending his recruitment before it ever really got started. He would go onto make his collegiate debut as a freshman in 2019 but would ultimately redshirt. His roles in 2020 and 2021 would remain small on the Gophers' defense with a total of six games played. In 2022, he would have his biggest role yet, playing in 11 games, recording four tackles in the process and one pass break up.

2023 RECAP

In his 2023 season, Richter played in all 13 for the Golden Gophers as a rotational piece as nose tackle. In his 13 games played, Richter totaled 16 total tackles as well as one pass break up.

According to Pro Football Focus, Richter overall put together a quality season with a defensive grade of 55.1. He was solid against the run for the most part as well with a 58.6 run defense grade. IN the pass rush, he totaled a pair of pressures over 117 pass rushing snaps.



2024 OUTLOOK