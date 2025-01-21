Gophers pick up first win in Iowa City in 2015; Down Hawkeyes 72-67

Don't look now but the Minnesota Golden Gophers have won back-to-back Big Ten games. After upsetting top-25 Michigan last week in overtime, the Gophers traveled to Iowa City on Monday and picked up their first win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time since 2015, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 72--67.

The Gophers were led by Dawson Garcia in the game with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting while Femi Odukale had his best game since joining the program with 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting as well as 7-of-11 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds and four assists in the victory.

As a team, the Gophers shot 41.4% from the floor on Tuesday night but struggled from three-point range, shooting just 29.2%, making 7-of-24 attempts. They were, however, strong from the free throw line, making 17-of-24 attempts.

Defensively, the Gophers kept the nation's third-best team offensively to just 67 points. While the Hawkeyes had a 45.9% field goal percentage, the Gophers were able to limit their success from three-point range. The Hawkeyes, one of the nation's top three-point teams made just 3-of-21 attempts, a 14.3% shooting percentage. The Gophers also did a great job of limiting the Hawkeyes' opportunities at the free-throw line to just 12 total attempts.

In the win on Tuesday, the Gophers were, for the most part, the better team from start to finish. Iowa would hold an early lead in the opening minutes but after an Isaac Asuma three-pointer at the 13:08 mark of the first half, the Gophers would take the lead and never look back.

The Gophers would go on a 13-2 run starting with that Asuma three-pointer that drew their lead to as big as 11 points in the first 20 minutes of play. But Iowa would be able to stop the bleeding and by halftime, cut down lead for the Gophers down to four points.

Coming out of the break in the second half, the Gophers would start by outscoring the Hawkeyes 14-3 in the opening five and half minutes of action, quickly growing their four-point lead at the half to 15 points. Their lead would remain in double-digits for the majority of the second half, However, in the final two and half minutes, the Hawkeyes aimed to pull off a double-digit comeback.

The Hawkeyes would go on a 9-0 run in less than two minutes of action to narrow the deficit to just four points. The Gophers could've made life easier in the closing minutes, by hitting their free throws, which while better as a whole on Tuesday wasn't strong in the closing minutes either as they made just five of their last 10 attempts.

The missed free throws allowed the Hawkeyes to hang around until the final 10 seconds when a pair of Mike Mitchell free throws iced the win for Minnesota.

The Gophers now 10-9 on the season and 2-6 in Big Ten play will return to action on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks, currently ranked as the No. 15 team in the country.