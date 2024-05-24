The countdown to kickoff for Minnesota's 2024 season is down to 97 days and with that, we take a look at Gophers defensive tackle Jalen Logan-Redding. A three-star prospect out of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri, Logan-Redding signed with the Golden Gophers as part of their 2019 recruiting class. After being committed to the Missouri Tigers since September 2, 2019, the Missouri native decided to flip his commitment to the Golden Gophers during the early signing period.

Other programs that offered Logan-Redding included Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue, and Texas. As a true freshman with the Golden Gophers, Logan-Redding redshirted, playing in just a pair of games. In 2021, as a redshirt freshman he would play in four games. He would get his first chance at making a true impact in 2022, playing in all 13 games for the Gophers and starting 12 games in the middle of one of the country's top defenses. He recorded 18 tackles that season including three tackles for loss, and one sack.

2023 RECAP

In 2023, Logan-Redding started 12 of 13 games for the Gophers at defensive tackle. In 13 games, he put together a quality stat line of 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks while also breaking up one pass. He had eight games in which he recorded multiple tackles including a six tackle performance against North Carolina and a five tackle performance against Illinois. In the Gophers' season opener against Nebraska last season he had himself a big day with three sacks, two tackles for loss, and one sack with an additional quarterback hurry.

2024 OUTLOOK