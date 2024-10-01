Minnesota Golden Gophers star center Dawson Garcia has earned All-Big Ten preseason honors ahead of the 2024-25 season. Garcia was one of 10 Big Ten men's basketball players to earn the honors as selected by the media. It's the second straight year in which he has earned the honor.

The Prior Lake, Minnesota native is set to enter his third season with the program this fall and his fifth season overall in college basketball. Last season in 31 games played (all starts), Garcia averaged a career high 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He shot 48.6% from the floor, a career best including 31.9% from three-point range. His 17.6 points per game is tops amongst all returning players in the Big Ten this season.