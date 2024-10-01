PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Minnesota's Dawson Garcia earns All-Big Ten preseason honors

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota Golden Gophers star center Dawson Garcia has earned All-Big Ten preseason honors ahead of the 2024-25 season. Garcia was one of 10 Big Ten men's basketball players to earn the honors as selected by the media. It's the second straight year in which he has earned the honor.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

The Prior Lake, Minnesota native is set to enter his third season with the program this fall and his fifth season overall in college basketball. Last season in 31 games played (all starts), Garcia averaged a career high 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He shot 48.6% from the floor, a career best including 31.9% from three-point range. His 17.6 points per game is tops amongst all returning players in the Big Ten this season.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+AIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CMUdNQkJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNCMUdNQkJhbGw8L2E+IFByZXNlYXNvbiBBd2FyZHMg8J+PgDxicj48YnI+ 8J+UlyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JxaTBiTHVyVmgiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9icWkwYkx1clZoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UWpUODBGa3NFQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FqVDgwRmtzRUE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEIxR01C QmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdNQkJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE4NDExNjE5NTk5NzYxNDUwNTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Garcia and the Gophers will begin their 2024 season on November 6 against Oral Roberts.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWlubmVzb3RhLXMtZGF3c29uLWdhcmNpYS1lYXJucy1hbGwt YmlnLXRlbi1wcmVzZWFzb24taG9ub3JzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEtcy1kYXdzb24tZ2FyY2lhLWVhcm5z LWFsbC1iaWctdGVuLXByZXNlYXNvbi1ob25vcnMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNyZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=