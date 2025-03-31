Former top Minnesota target enters transfer portal

A former standout at the Breck School in Golden Valley chose the Badgers coming out of high school over the Golden Gophers and numerous other offers, including Baylor, California, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.

Former two-sport athlete Daniel Freitag, a top-150 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle, has entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Freitag played in 14 games for Wisconsin during his lone season in Madison, averaging 2.1 minutes per contest. In his 14 games, Freitag struggled, shooting just 1-of-11 from he field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range. He also missed all three free-throw attempts.

Adding to the struggles, Freitag recorded nine personal fouls in his just 29 minutes on the court.

That being said, despite his early career struggles, Freitag still possesses plenty of upside and will likely be well sought after in the transfer portal. While the Gophers' interest in Freitag is currently unknown, his former top stature within the state and his three years of remaining eligibility certainly make him a name worth noting in the transfer portal.

Minnesota currently has 13 scholarships available for the 2024-25 season. All three players currently set to be on the 2024-25 roster will have three or more years of eligibility available to them in rising sophomore Isaac Asuma, rising redshirt freshman Grayson Grove, and potentially, true freshman Kai Shinholster.

Notably, Shinholster has not announced his future and if he plans on being a Gopher following the coaching change. The Gophers, since Niko Medved's hiring, have seen two of their three 2025 signees request their release from their letters of intent in forward Jacob Ross and center Parker Jefferson.