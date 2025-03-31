Minnesota offers in-state talent Christian Wiggins

Wayzata High School talent Christian Wiggins, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, announced that Niko Medved and Dave Thorson extended him an offer to be a Gopher on X.

The first reported scholarship offer from Minnesota's new men's basketball staff went out on Sunday night.

The offer is the 11th offer in Wiggins' recruitment as the Gophers join Clemson, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Stanford, Wisconsin, and Xavier.

This season, Wiggins was a key part of a Wayzata Trojans team that went 29-4 overall, winning the state championship at the AAAA level over Cretin-Derhaam Hall 80-55. In the state title game, Wiggins was spectacular with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Notably, fellow 2026 prospect Nolen Anderson was also dominant with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Anderson doesn't currently hold Minnesota's offer but it wouldn't be shocking to see him potentially pick one up in the coming weeks and months himself.

Recruiting the state of Minnesota hard is going to be a key part of Niko Medved and his staff's recruiting efforts. Over the last few cycles have struggled to keep the top in-state talent home. During his time at Colorado State, Medved was able to recruit the state of Minnesota at a quality level, and Gophers fans hope that his in-state connections will bring more recruiting success within the state.



