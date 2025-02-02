Minnesota DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere leaving for NFL

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLatttiboudere will be leaving for the NFL according to multiple reports including Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press. Latttiboudere is expected to be the Arizona Cardinals's next defensive line coach. Greder also reports the Gophers plan on going internal for his replacement, noting that Dennis Dottin-Carter is a frontrunner for the position.
DeLattiboudere, a rising star in the profession just finished up his second season as the Gophers defensive line coach, he also was the program's newcomer coordinator and assistant head coach in 2024.
The 27-year-old, Baltimore, Maryland native oversaw the development of key defensive linemen over his two seasons including Jah Joyner, Danny STriggow, Kyler Baugh, and Deven Eastern to just name a few. Both Joyner and Striggow took part in the Reese's Senior Bowl this week in Mobile.
Prior to being the Gophers' defensive line coach, DeLattiboudere spent time with
Charlotte, Oregon, and Akron. He also played with the Gophers from 2015 through 2019 recording 83 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 51 career games played.
