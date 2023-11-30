The Gophers shot nearly 60% from the floor in the win, making 59.4% of their shots including 36.4% from three-point range. Five Golden Gophers finished with double-digit scoring efforts.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers got back into the win column on Thursday night in a dominant 97-64 win over the New Orleans Privateers at Williams Arena.

Freshman Cam Christie led all scorers in the game with 20 points, hitting 6-of-10 shots from the floor including 4-for-6 from three-point range. Pharrel Payne had 17 points while Dawson Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr had 15 and 14 points each, Joshua Ola-Joseph also finished in double-digits with 10 points.

It was a huge night for the Gophers bench, scoring 62 of the team's 97 points.

Not only were the Gophers efficient in the scoring department they also were strong on the boards, outrebounding New Orleans 44-29. They also had 27 assists on their 38 field goals while only turning the ball over 12 times on the evening.

The win for the Golden Gophers is their third in their last four games and is a strong bounce-back effort following a 76-58 loss to San Francisco over the weekend.



