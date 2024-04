With the 2024 NFL Draft officially in the books, the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program had one prospect drafted in this year's draft while seeing four additional former Gophers sign undrafted free agent contracts with teams on Saturday night. Below, we go over where each Gopher will be continuing their football careers while also taking a look at where a handful of former Gophers who left the program via the transfer portal will be looking to continue their own careers at the NFL level.

S Tyler Nubin

Nubin was the only Golden Gopher drafted this past weekend, going 47th overall in the second round, slightly higher than expected coming into the weekend. You can read more on his selection, here.

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford

After going undrafted, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth a reported guaranteed $225,000. A quality pay day for the former Golden Gopher. Spann-Ford recorded 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns in his career at Minnesota.





WR Chris Autman-Bell

Autman-Bell's long and winding career at Minnesota is officially over with 131 career receptions, 2,058 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He signed a UDFA contract with the New York Giants on Saturday.





WR Corey Crooms

After four very successful season with Western Michigan, Crooms transferred into the program last offseason, recording 28 receptions for 376 yards. His 2,142 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns for his career was enough to earn a UDFA contract with the Dallas Cowboys, joining Brevyn Spann-Ford.



DT Tyler Baugh

Baugh who was very productive in his two seasons with the Golden Gophers signed a UDFA deal with the New Orleans Saints. The monetary value of the contract is currently unknown. During his two seasons with the Gophers, Baugh recorded 77 tackles including seven tackles for loss and four sacks.



FORMER GOPHERS WHO TRANSFERRED

DE Austin Booker

Booker who spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Gophers transferred ahead of this past season and was one of the best defensive ends in the Big 12, earning All-Big 12 Conference honors as well as being the Big 12 Conference Defensive Newcomer of the Year thanks to eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 12 games. He also had 56 tackles in total. He slid into the fifth round, being drafted by the Chicago Bears with 144th overall pick.



RB Trey Potts

The former Gopher tailback who transferred to Penn State for his final season, earned a camp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs after a quiet season with the Nittany Lions.



CB Beanie Bishop

Bishop went undrafted in the draft but the Louisville, Kentucky native did sign a UDFA deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after earning second-team Associated Press All-American honors with West Virginia this past fall.



RB Bucky Irving