Minnesota WR Tyler Williams to Enter Transfer Portal

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Williams is the latest Golden Gopher to enter the transfer portal. The Waverly, Florida, native who joined the program in June of 2024 leaves the program after less than a year on campus.
Williams is the 20th player to enter the transfer portal for Minnesota this offseason and the sixth this spring, joining quarterback Zach Pyron, running back Jaydon Wright, quarterback Jeremiah Finaly, and linebacker Alex Elliott.
Williams, before his time with Minnesota, spent a year at the University of Georgia, where he played in two games as a true freshman, recording one reception for four yards.
In his lone season with the Gophers, Williams played in two games, recording one reception for eight yards.
He'll have three years of eligibility to use elsewhere.
