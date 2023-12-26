It was a skeleton crew for Minnesota on Tuesday, but that didn't stop the Gophers from willing their way to a 30-24 win over Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan.

Freshman running back Darius Taylor returned to action to carve Bowling Green's defense for 208 rushing yards on 35 carries for one touchdown - that's an average of 5.9 yards per carry.

Cole Kramer stepped in at quarterback and did an admirable job for someone that had only attempted one pass before Tuesday's game. On the day, Kramer finished 8-of-16 for 26 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 31 yards and one score.

Kramer completed touchdown passes to Elijah Spencer (4 yards) and Jameson Geers (7 yards).

Bowling Green outgained Minnesota 303 to 281 yards on the day. A bulk of the Falcons' success came in the passing game as Connor Bazelak threw for 221 yards and one score.

Bazelak's favorite target was senior wide receiver Odieu Hilaire, who hauled in 10 catches for 152 yards and one score.

Linebacker Tyler Stolsky led Minnesota with six tackles and one sacks while edge rusher Jah Joyner logged two sacks for the Gophers.

With the win, Minnesota finishes their 2023 season on a high note, but it will still be a losing record at 6-7 on the year.