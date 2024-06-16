Minnesota flips former South Florida RB commit Shane Marshall
Former South Florida running back commit Shane Marshall has now flipped his pledge to Minnesota following a weekend official with the Gophers.
The three-star originally picked up his offer from running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke back on June 9th and had other notable offers from James Madison, App State, Georgia Southern, and Liberty.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound prospect missed a majority of his junior season due to injury, but bounced back in May, winning MVP honors at the Under Armour Camp in Charlotte.
He becomes the second running back pledge in the Gophers' class, joining Grant Washington, a former Central Michigan commitment.
Minnesota now has 22 total commitments in their 2025 class that is currently ranked 15th overall nationally.
