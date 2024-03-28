Three-star defensive lineman Torin Pettaway has flipped his commitment from the Wisconsin Badgers to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Middleton, Wisconsin native announced on X, Thursday evening.

"After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to reopen my commitment and de-commit from the University of Wisconsin," Pettaway announced shortly after 10:00 p.m. CT on Thursday night. A few minutes later he tweeted a Minnesota commitment graphic, saying "100% committed".

Pettaway was a top defensive lineman target for the Gophers in the 2025 recruiting cycle and also chose the Gophers over offers from Illinois, Nebraska, and Rutgers.

The Wisconsin native is a major recruiting win for the Gophers both in that regard but also of course in that they flipped Pettaway from vaunted rival, Wisconsin. Pettaway is the second commitment for the Gophers in the 2025 recruiting class joining Georgia defensive back Zachry Harden, who made his decision on Sunday.