Minnesota Football lands Washington Transfer Offensive Lineman Kahlee Tafai

Tafai is listed at 6-foot-5, 330-pounds offensive tackle and hails from Los Angeles, California where he played at Leuzinger High School before enrolling at the University of Washington.

Minnesota Football has added another Transfer Portal addition earlier today as former Washington Offensive Lineman Kahlee Tafai has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Tafai was ranked as a 5.7, three-star prospect and chose the Huskies over the likes of seven other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Sand Diego State, UNLV and Utah.

Moving on to his time at Washington, Tafai redshirted in his first season back in 2023 before becoming a part of the two deep in 2024 where he appeared in eight games. In those first four games he played spot snaps, rotating between left and right tackle before eventually being promoted to full time starter at left tackle in week 10 versus USC.

Tafai is the second offensive linemen addition via the portal for the Gophers, joining former UCF OL Marcellus Marshall, who just committed recently.

Tafai will join the program with three years of eligibility remaining to play for the Golden Gophers.