While Minnesota looks to find it's quarterback for the 2024 recruiting cycle, P.J. Fleck and Greg Harbaugh are already looking toward the 2025 recruiting class. This week, they've already handed out a pair of offers to Milton (GA)'s Luke Nickel and Lawrence (MA)'s Blake Hebert.

For Nickel, Minnesota joins an already highly impressive offer list. Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin have all joined in on offering the 6-foot-2 quarterback. As a sophomore, he threw for over 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns for Milton.