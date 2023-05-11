Minnesota Football offers pair of 2025 quarterbacks
While Minnesota looks to find it's quarterback for the 2024 recruiting cycle, P.J. Fleck and Greg Harbaugh are already looking toward the 2025 recruiting class. This week, they've already handed out a pair of offers to Milton (GA)'s Luke Nickel and Lawrence (MA)'s Blake Hebert.
For Nickel, Minnesota joins an already highly impressive offer list. Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin have all joined in on offering the 6-foot-2 quarterback. As a sophomore, he threw for over 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns for Milton.
Massachusetts and the New England area is full of quarterback talent and Hebert is one of those names quickly rising. Minnesota is his seventh offer joining UConn, Iowa, UMass, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. He's got a prototypical quarterback size with a strong arm. He completed 60% of his passes last season for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games while throwing just one interception.
