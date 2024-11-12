Bowl projections for Minnesota following loss to Rutgers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers suffered their first setback in over a month on Saturday when they fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 26-19. The defeat moved the Gophers' record to 6-4 overall on the season and 4-3 in conference action. But how does the loss affect the Golden Gophers' bowl projections for this postseason? Gophers Nation takes a look below.

ACTION NETWORK: Armed Forces Bowl vs West Virginia

Action Network has the Gophers heading to Fort Worth, Texas to play in the Armed Forces Bowl against West Virginia. The Golden Gophers and Mountaineers have only played one time ever, doing so just three years ago in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, an 18-6 win for the Gophers. The Mountaineers his season are 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play. Notably, all four of West Virginia's losses at the time came to ranked opponents (Penn State, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, and Kansas State).



ATHLON SPORTS: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Louisville

Athlon Sports has the Gophers facing Louisville in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. It would be the first-ever matchup between the Golden Gophers and Cardinals. Louisville is 6-3 this season, ranked fourth in the ACC with a 4-2 conference record. Led by former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals' only losses this season have come to No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 14 SMU, and No. 12 Miami (FL).

CBS Sports: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Clemson

CBS Sports similarly has the Gophers headed to North Carolina for the Duke's Mayo Bowl but instead to face the Clemson Tigers. The two programs have only met one time ever, doing so in 1985, a 290-13 win for the Golden Gophers in the Independence Bowl. The Tigers this past weekend bounced back from a 33-21 loss to Louisville by defeating Virginia Tech 24-14. They also fell in their season opener to Georgia 34-3.



ESPN (Bonagura): TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs LSU

Bonagura has Minnesota projected for their first-ever matchup against LSU in the Music City Bowl. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 21 in the country but are coming off their second straight loss, this time by the final score of 42-13 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers also lost a few weeks ago to Texas A&M, 38-23.

ESPN (Schlabach): Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Louisville

Our first repeat projection, Schlabach has the Gophers facing Louisville in the Duke May's Bowl.