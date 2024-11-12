Gable Stevenson returning to Minnesota for one last season

Tuesday was a big day for the Minnesota wrestling program as it was announced that two-time Hodge Trophy winner and two-time NCAA Champion, Gable Stevenson will be returning to action this season for the Golden Gophers. Minnesota head coach Brandon Eggum announced on Tuesday.

"Gable has the burning desire to compete for the Maroon and Gold one last time," Eggum said in a press release. "We are thankful he has chosen the opportunity to add to his historic legacy with our program. He is one of the best to ever compete in the sport of wrestling, and we are grateful for the impact has had at our program."

The Olympic gold medalist is expected to return to action with the Gophers on November 24 against Campbell. He will take over the Gophers' heavyweight spot.