Gable Stevenson returning to Minnesota for one last season

Tuesday was a big day for the Minnesota wrestling program as it was announced that two-time Hodge Trophy winner and two-time NCAA Champion, Gable Stevenson will be returning to action this season for the Golden Gophers. Minnesota head coach Brandon Eggum announced on Tuesday.
"Gable has the burning desire to compete for the Maroon and Gold one last time," Eggum said in a press release. "We are thankful he has chosen the opportunity to add to his historic legacy with our program. He is one of the best to ever compete in the sport of wrestling, and we are grateful for the impact has had at our program."
The Olympic gold medalist is expected to return to action with the Gophers on November 24 against Campbell. He will take over the Gophers' heavyweight spot.
Stevenson is able to return to the Gophers wrestling team for a fifth year of action after "utilizing NCAA waivers due to an Olympic redshirt and the extra year of eligibility that was granted in 2020 due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19," a press release from the program said.
"First I would like to thank the University of Minnesota for their time, their effort and their persistence with me to push me to the man I am today," Steveson said in an announcement video.
"Minnesota has given me everything, and now it's my turn to give it right back to them: to put my feet back on the wrestling mat, to be the champ, one more time."
The Portage, Indiana will return with a career record of 67-2 and on a 52-match win streak. His last loss came in the 2019 NCAA Championships, a 4-3 loss to Anthony Cassar of Penn State. Cassar is responsible for both of Stevenson's career defeats.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation