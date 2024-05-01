Minnesota guard Cam Christie announced last month that he was entering the NBA Draft process but would consider a return to college basketball, maintaining his eligibility.

"It has always been a dream of mine to make it to the NBA," Christie said in his announcement. "Today, I am honored to share that I am entering the2024 NBA draft process. I am grateful for this opportunity, and I am eager to receive feedback from the NBA on my game. I want to express my gratitude to my family, teammates, Coach Johnson and his entire staff, and all the incredible Gopher fans for their support through out the past basketball season. As I go through this process, I will maintain my college eligibility. I am ready for the new challenges ahead and I appreciate everyone's continued support."

Now, Christie in attempt to keep his options open is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Furthermore, Christie has entered the portal with a "Do Not Contact" designation. Jonathan Givony of ESPN and DraftExpress was the first to report the development.