Minnesota sophomore guard Braeden Carrington is stepping away from the Minnesota men's basketball program. The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota native announced his decision on Tuesday via his X account .

"There's areas of my life I am looking to improve and must step away from the program and put myself first," Carrington said on X. "I plan on returning to the team when the time is right. For now please respect my space and allow me to ultimately do what's best for me. Thank you gopher fans."

The 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 5.8 points per game this season across 10 games so far for the Golden Gophers as they have gotten off to a 7-3 start and are two wins shy of matching their win total from a season ago. Carrington had started in each of the Gophers' 10 games so far.

Ben Johnson and the men's basketball program released a statement on Tuesday in support of Carrington as well.

"We fully support Braeden as he takes this time to focus on his mental health," head coach Ben Johnson said in a press release. "Myself, our administration, and our team will do whatever we can to help him and I admire Braedan for his courage. We will be here to assist him every step of the way."