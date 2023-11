Minnesota place kicker Dragan Kesich has been named the Big Ten's Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year.

The Oak Creek, Wisconsin native also named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award was tremendous all season for the Gophers, making 22-of-26 opportunities including hitting 8-of-10 field goal attempts over 40+ yards including 3-of-4 from 50+ yards. He was also 24-for-24 in extra-point attempts. His 90 points scored this season totaled nearly 37% of the program's total offense this season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi+8J2ZpPCdmaPwnZmc8J2Zp/CdmZbwnZmp8J2ZqCB0byB0aGUg MjAyMyBCYWtrZW4tQW5kZXJzZW4gS2lja2VyIG9mIHRoZSBZZWFyIHJlY2lw aWVudCAtIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29waGVyRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsPC9h PuKAmXMgRHJhZ2FuIEtlc2ljaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMmgx eTY4V29WcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJoMXk2OFdvVnE8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQEIxR2Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR2Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI5 NTY4MDE1MzI1MjcwMzI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kesich's season started with a bang as the 6-foot-4 placekicker hit a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give the Gophers a 13-10 win in their season opener against Nebraska. He also accounted for all of the Gophers' 12 points in a 12-10 win over Iowa in October.