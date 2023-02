Commitment No. 3 of the 2024 recruiting cycle is in for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as three-star running back Jaydon Wight announced his commitment Sunday night to the program.

A commitment that has been a long time coming, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback chose the Gophers over a variety of other offers including Purdue, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

“First, I would like to thank God, who has blessed me with many gifts and talents, and allowed me to play the game that I love,” Wright said in his announcement on Twitter. “I would like to thank my mom, grandparents, uncles, extended family/Village, Kankakee Colts, Coach Zinnani, the entire Irish Coaching staff, all of my teammates, and Irish family for all your love, support and prayers. I would like to thank Coach Fleck, Coach Nick, Coach Callahan and the entire Minnesota staff, for your genuine interest and consistent efforts through this process. At this time, I would like to announce that I am committed to the University of Minnesota”