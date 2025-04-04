Pair of Minnesota Natives Commit Elsewhere, Another Enters Portal

While the recruiting dead period continues, meaning no transfer portal or high school prospects are allowed to take visits to schools, transfer portal players across the country are continuing to announce their next destinations.

On Friday, a pair of former Minnesota standouts announced their transfer decisions, while another native of the state has entered the transfer portal for a second time.

Starting with Minnesota natives heading elsewhere, Purdue transfer forward Camden Heide has committed to the Texas Longhorns, which isn't overly shocking. The Gophers were in play for the former Wayzata native, but the Longhorns won the battle.

Additionally, Terrance Brown, a transfer out of Fairleigh Dickinson, committed to Utah on Friday. There were no indications that the Gophers were showing any sort of significant interest in the high-scoring guard.

While Heide and Brown exited the portal, former Totino-Grace standout Isaiah Johnson-Arigu entered the transfer portal for the second time in the last few months. He originally left Miami (FL) at the end of December and eventually committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

As a true freshman, Johnson-Arigu played in eight games for Miami this past season, making 4-of-10 attempts while also recording six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Notably, the previous Minnesota staff did not offer the Osseo native, though current Gophers head coach Niko Medved and his staff at Colorado State did extend an offer to Johnson-Arigu prior to his commitment to Miami.

Minnesota currently has five players on their roster for the 2025-26 season, including a trio of forwards in BJ Omot, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, and Grayson Grove. You can follow along as Niko Medved and the Gophers conintue to build their roster for the 2025-26 with our roster tracker.