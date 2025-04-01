Colorado State Standout Forward Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Another Colorado State Ram is expected to enter the transfer portal, Gophers Nation has confirmed. Rising junior forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, a native of San Antonio, Texas, will be entering the transfer portal after just one season with Colorado State.
Additionally, Gophers Nation can confirm that Corcker-Johnson is expected to have the 'DO NOT CONTACT' tag upon his official entrance. The 'DO NOT CONTACT' tag often indicates that a player has a strong idea of where they will continue their collegiate career.
Crocker-Johnson, in his lone season with the Rams, averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He shot 49.1% from the field, including a quality 35.4% from three-point range, while also shooting 75.9% at the free-throw line.
Before his time at Colorado State, Crocker-Johnson spent a year at Little Rock, averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 34 games played and 33 starts. He also averaged 23.3 minutes per game.
Crocker-Johnson will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
