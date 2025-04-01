Colorado State Standout Forward Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Another Colorado State Ram is expected to enter the transfer portal, Gophers Nation has confirmed. Rising junior forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, a native of San Antonio, Texas, will be entering the transfer portal after just one season with Colorado State.

Additionally, Gophers Nation can confirm that Corcker-Johnson is expected to have the 'DO NOT CONTACT' tag upon his official entrance. The 'DO NOT CONTACT' tag often indicates that a player has a strong idea of where they will continue their collegiate career.