Minnesota made a strong impression Samuel Madu during his visit in March, that reciprocated this past weekend as the 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback announced his commitment to the Gophers during his official visit weekend.

New Gophers cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe has had a long-standing relationship with Madu, dating back to his time at Syracuse.

Here is what Madu had to say about Minnesota at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey in May.

"The opportunity to play early is standing out, their shot on defense at cornerback. Just being able to work for a spot early. Coach Monroe is my guy. He makes sure I'm good all the time. Even outside football, he's always checking in. He's a great guy. He’s someone that brings great positivity, and he’s overall a great person who wants to see me reach my highest potential."

Minnesota beat out the likes of Michigan State and Purdue, two programs Madu had also visited in the spring and had official visits set up with in the coming weeks.

Madu becomes 16th overall commitment for Minnesota in their 2024 class and fourth defensive back pledge, joining fellow cornerback Simon Seidl along with safeties Koi Perich and Zahir Rainer.