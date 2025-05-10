Minnesota Lands In-State Commitment from East Ridge PG Cedric Tomes

Minnesota men's basketball head coach Niko Medved has picked up his first high school commitment as head coach of the Golden Gophers. On Saturday, in-state standout point guard Cedric Tomes, a standout at East Ridge High School, announced his commitment to the program.

Tomes committed to the Golden Gophers over offers from Bryant, Oklahoma, Drake, Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Bryant. Minnesota was the first program to offer Tomes when then led by head coach Ben Johnson. Despite the coaching change with the program, Tomes remained a priority for the program.

This past season, Tomes was named the Suburban East Conference Player of the Year for his efforts as a junior while leading the Raptors to a 19-8 overall record. According to the Star Tribune, Tomes averaged 27.3 points per game as a junior for East Ridge.

Tomes is also part of the D1 Minnuesta 17U team, sharing the court with the likes of Dothan Ijadimbola, Max Iversen, Barbocarr Ann, Ryan Kreager, Jaidyn Coon, Christian Wiggins, Jack Thelen, and Nolen Anderson.