The announcement comes shortly after the Clemson Tigers put extended an offer to the Florida native.

Less than a month after committing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Palm Bay (FL) defensive end Adam Kissayi has announced his decommitment from the program.

"All love to the University of Minnesota," Kissayi said on Twitter. "To PJ Fleck and to Coach Debo, those guys are doing a great job in Minneapolis, but I am now decommitting from UM. Thank you Gopher family."

Kissayi's commitment is especially tough for the Gophers, who have missed on several other defensive line targets this cycle, including Rogers (MN) standout Wyatt Gilmore who committed to Oklahoma last month. Kissayi, while being a raw prospect, also possesses quite a high ceiling.

The Gophers now hold 23 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class that are ranked as a top-30 class in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. They still have multiple defensive line commitments, however, in Riley Sunram, Mo Saine, Jaylin Hicks, and Jide Absiri. Absiri, a Savage (MN) native, is the only defensive-end commitment at the moment for the program.

Despite the loss, first-year defensive line coach Wintson DeLattiboudere has still shown quite a high ceiling of his own as a recruiter and looks like a potential rising star in the coaching profession.