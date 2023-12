On Monday, Prior Lake (Minn.) defensive end Jide Abasiri backed off his longtime commitment to Minnesota, announcing his decision on X.

It's crunch time as National Signing Day draws closer on December 20th and Minnesota is fighting to hold their prize commitments in the 2024 class in the fold.

The 5.7, three-star prospect originally committed to Minnesota back on March 25th, but an offer from USC on November 19th was a turning point in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect is coming off an official visit with the Trojans this past weekend.

Minnesota had two other commitments take visits to other schools this past weekend - Rivals250 safety Koi Perich visited Ohio State while three-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff was at Michigan State.

With Abasiri now backing off his pledge, Minnesota currently stands at 21 total commitments in the 2024 class that is currently ranked 38th nationally.