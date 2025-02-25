Former Gopher Cody Lindenberg to not participate at NFL Combine

Former Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg received an NFL Combine invite earlier this month, but he will now have to wait to work out for scouts

According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News, Lindenberg will be sitting out the testing and drill portions of this week's NFL combine as he works his way back from injury. Instead, the first-team All-Big Ten linebacker will meet with teams before participating in Minnesota’s pro day on March 19.

During his five years with the Gophers, Lindenberg recorded 209 total tackles including 13 tackles for loss and two sacks. This past fall, the middle linebacker had his best season with the program, recording a career-high 94 tackles including five tackles for loss and one sack. He also recorded his first career interception while breaking up six passing attempts.

Lindenberg could have returned for another season but opted to capitalize on his rising draft stock. Currently, the 6-foot-3 linebacker is considered a day-three pick.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein currently projects Lindenberg to be an average backup or special-teamer with a prospect grade of 5.93. Here's what Zierlein had to say about LIndenberg.

"Assignment-oriented linebacker and patient tackle-collector from the second level. Lindenberg is long-legged with average play strength but posted explosive athletic-testing numbers last spring. He has trouble taking on blocks and coming out on top, so he might need to become more active at flowing downhill and tilting the odds in his favor. He recognizes blocking schemes and sees clearly into the backfield but allows separation when plays flow wide. He can handle basic zone drops but will be mismatched against route runners. The on-field tape is fairly average, but the traits scream special-teamer with backup potential."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.