Minnesota announces hiring of five assistants

(Photo by © Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program officially announced five new assistant coaching hires on Tuesday, including CJ Robbins as rush ends coach and Jayden Everett as running backs coach—both previously reported on Gophers Nation. Additionally, the Gophers introduced three more staff additions to round out the coaching staff.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

CJ Robbins - Rush Ends Coach

Robbins will take over the rush ends coaching position as Dennis Dottin-Carter who was recently promoted to the position himself, takes over the defensive line coaching job. Dottin-Carter is taking over the opening with former Gophers defenisve line coach Winston DeLattiboudere joining the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff. For Robbins, it's a return to Minneapolis as he was previously a graduate assistant for the Gophers, helping coach the rush ends for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. During his time with the program, the Illinois native was responsible for helping develop Boye Mafe who would go on to be a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Following the 2021 season, he would become the outside linebackers coach at South Dakota before being the rush ends coach at Kent State in 2023 and 2024. Last month, Robbins made the move to Central Michigan to be the Chippewas defenisve line coach. Prior to his coaching career, Robbins played in 40 games for Northwestern over four seasons recording 62 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Jayden Everett - Running Backs Coach

Everett joins the Gophers after just a few weeks with the South Alabama Jaguars after being an assistant running backs coach with the Michigan Wolverines in 2024. With Everett's help, the Wolverines saw the running back duo of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards combine for over 1,500 yards this past fall. Everett also spent time at Vanderbilt in 2023 but was let go after one season. The Commodores in his lone season with the program only averaged 95.3 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry. Their leading rusher had just 371 rushing yards on the season. The Commodores were not much better in 2024 at 139.8 yards per game while averaging a half-yard more per carry at 3.8. With that, this will be Everett's chance at redemption when it comes to being the running backs coach at a Power Four program. He also spent time in his career at Hutchinson Community College, Indiana State, Central Michigan, Akron, and Tulsa, all primarily as a running backs coach. While his time at Vanderbilt may not have been as successful, Everett has had success at his other stops coaching the likes of Deneric Prince and Samari Brooks at Tulsa, Teon Dollard at Akron, Jonathan Ward at Central Michigan, Shakir Bell at Indiana State, and Cordarelle Patterson at Hutchinson Community College. Patterson of course would go on to star at Tennessee before having a successful NFL career including being a four-time NFL All-Pro selection.



ALSO CHECK OUT

Nick Faus - Assistant Wide Receivers Coach

Faus returns to Minnesota after three years away from the program. After serving as a graduate assistant in 2022, Faus spent time with Kent State as a wide receiver coach and Pittsburgh as a senior offensive analyst. He'll now assist Matt Simon with the Gophers receivers.

Christian Pawola - Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

Another coach returning to the staff. Pawola a 2020 Minnesota graduate and former graduate assistant and defensive student assistant returns to help coach the defensive backs. He spent the 2024 season with the Michigan State Spartans as a graduate student defensive back and was set to be the Spartans' own assistant defensive backs coach this upcoming season before returning to the Twin Cities.

Joradn Hendy - Offensive Analyst

Hendy comes to Minnesota after three seasons at Pittsburgh State here he was n offensive graduate assistant, cornerbacks coach and safeties coach in his there seasons. He also spent time at Central Oklahoma in the spring of 2022. Prior to becoming a coach, Hendy was a standout at Pittsburgh State where he had 32 tackles and three interceptions. He also spent time at the University of Toledo and the College of San Mateo.