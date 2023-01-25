Minnesota men's basketball (7-11, 1-7) will look to end their three-game losing skid on Wednesday night when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4) at 8:00 p.m. The Gophers last time out fell to Michigan narrowly 60-56. While still a loss it was a bit more promising performance out of Ben Johnson's program after being blown out by Purdue last week 61-39.

Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) vs Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4) Spread: -9.5 Indiana

Over/Under: 136.5

Where: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

When: January 25, 2023 - 8:00 p.m CT

How to watch: BTN

KEY FIGURES STAT/RANKING MINNESOTA INDIANA ESPN BPI 196 13 POMEROY 191 20 SAGARIN 146 16 NET 216 20 PPG 79.2 62.5 PA 67.8 67.3 REB 37.2 34.3 AST 16.4 13.6 STLS+BLKS 13.8 9.1

What to know about Indiana:

Indiana this season is currently sitting in the middle of the BIG Ten standings at 13-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play. After starting the season with a 7-0 record, the Hoosiers have stumbled over the last month, going 6-6. After losing three straight Big Ten games to Iowa, Northwestern, and Penn State, Mike Woodson's program has responded well with three straight wins over Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan State. The Hoosiers this season are led by senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who has been phenomenal averaging 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game this season. The only other Hoosier averaging more than 10 points per game this season is freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino who is averaging a stat line of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Last time out for Indiana it was an 82-69 win over the Michigan State Spartans with Jackson-Davis dropping an incredible 31 points, 15 rebounds, and four assist performance. Guard Trey Galloway also had one of his best games of the season for the Hoosiers with 17 points in 35 minutes.



What to know about the Gophers:

It hasn't been the prettiest live fame games for the Gophers going 1-4 with a win over Ohio State in the middle. Losers of each of their last three, the Gophers' offense continues to struggle to score 60 points or less in each of the three matchups. The Gophers have also been battling several injuries over the last few weeks with forward Dawson Garcia nursing an ankle injury while Braden Carrington is out for the next few weeks with a stress reaction in his right leg. Last time out it was a 60-56 loss for Minnesota with guard Ta'Lon Cooper leading the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cooper has scored 12 or more points in five of the Gophers' last six matchups.



Prediction: Indiana 76 - Minnesota 65