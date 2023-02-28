Today we continue our Newcomer Profile series with a look at defensive back Kerry Brown , an athletic safety out of Naples, Florida who has already enrolled at the University of Minnesota.

Dipping into the state of Florida to pull out a highly-touted defensive back is always a win.

Brown was taking visits to various ACC schools before getting on campus at Minnesota and ultimately committing, and was even said to have other favorites while heading into his visit with the Gophers. Fleck and the staff had a lot of momentum, and his visit sealed the deal for Minnesota.

Brown held offers from schools from almost all power five conferences, and committed to Minnesota over Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia.

He was the 13th commit in the class.