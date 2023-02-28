Minnesota Newcomer Profile: DB Kerry Brown
Today we continue our Newcomer Profile series with a look at defensive back Kerry Brown, an athletic safety out of Naples, Florida who has already enrolled at the University of Minnesota.
The Recruitment
Dipping into the state of Florida to pull out a highly-touted defensive back is always a win.
Brown was taking visits to various ACC schools before getting on campus at Minnesota and ultimately committing, and was even said to have other favorites while heading into his visit with the Gophers. Fleck and the staff had a lot of momentum, and his visit sealed the deal for Minnesota.
Brown held offers from schools from almost all power five conferences, and committed to Minnesota over Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia.
He was the 13th commit in the class.
What Brown Brings to the Gophers
Brown is athletic enough to play all over the secondary. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety already has good technique and was highly productive at the high school level in the talent filled state of Florida. Brown plays with a fire and high motor and should be able to develop into an impactful player in the Gopher secondary.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Brown:
"Kerry is enrolling mid year. He's a guy that can play corner, safety, nickel, you can move him around. Think Justus Harris, but a little bit bigger and a little bit longer and taller. But he's got that same type of bite as that bulldog as Justus Harris."
Highlights
