Minnesota added three defensive linemen in their 2023 class, one of them being Theorin Randle . We take a closer look at Randle's recruitment and what he brings to the Gophers in todays Newcomer Profile.

A couple weeks after his decommitment, PJ Fleck and staff hosted the 6-foot-3, 265-pound prospect for a visit, and he committed to the Gophers towards the end of November.

Randle was committed to Washington State from July to the end of October, opening up his recruitment around a month and a half after receiving an offer from Minnesota in September.

Minnesota was in need of defensive lineman in their 2023 class, so pulling Randle out of Texas in the closing months of the 2023 cycle was a big win for Fleck and Minnesota. The belief is that Randle could end up as an early impact type of guy, but only time will tell.

Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Randle:

"I think one of the biggest sleepers of the class, as he's one of the most talented prospects in this class. We'll talk a little bit why, he's 6-1 and 280 pounds... He's got a high motor, he's incredibly twitched. You got to think like a Trill Carter for Theo, but he's almost longer. He's got that twitch, that explosion, the strength and the power... He's full of energy, he's always positive, he's always got a smile on his face... We're excited to have him, and this is a young man that could possibly help us up front early because he has the size, he has the length, he's got the strength. You could possibly even see him early in a rotation."