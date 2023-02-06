Next up in our Minnesota newcomer profiles is three-star offensive lineman Reese Tripp, one of the Gophers' earliest commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

It was just a little over a year ago when Tripp committed to the Gophers, making his decision on January 30, 2022. The Kasson (MN) native committed to the Gophers over three other scholarship offers in Central Michigan, Iowa State, and Temple. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman made his decision on the backend of a busy weekend last year when he made trips to both Iowa State and Minnesota. Those visits gave him all the information he needed, making the decision while on his visit with the Gophers.

At 6-foot-7 and well over 300 pounds, there is no doubt what position Tripp will play for the Gophers on the offensive line. He is 100% an offensive tackle with truly elite size. Tripp shows quality athleticism for a player his size and is quick to the point of attack. Superb upper body strength allows him to overpower opposing linemen and while he'll go up against bigger players at the collegiate level, he also has a chance to get bigger and stronger himself.

Overall, Tripp is a highly intriguing prospect due to his sheer size alone. He'll need to work on the finer things that come with the position.