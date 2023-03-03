PJ Fleck and Minnesota made a couple strong additions at the buzzer to cap off their 2023 recruiting class. Wide receiver TJ McWilliams was one of them, and we take a closer look at him in today's newcomer profile.

An in-home visit was followed by an official visit, which must have gone fairly well seeing that McWilliams decommitted from Purdue shortly after and almost immediately made his pledge to the Gophers on the 19th of December.

TJ McWilliams was committed to Purdue from June to December, but was considered to be exploring his options after coaching staff changes with the Boilermakers. The Minnesota staff quickly began to build a relationship with the 6-foot, 160-pound receiver.

McWilliams is an athletic slot with good speed that can be dangerous in many different ways. Whether it's as a deep threat or gaining yards after a catch, McWilliams can do a lot for the Gophers.

Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about McWilliams:

"You talk about a really, really smart player. I mean he is not only book smart, but football smart. Short area quickness, short area bursts and has got great hands. He can take a screen and take it 80 yards. He is an incredibly explosive player. He was originally committed to another Big Ten school, and he and Kenric are the first two Gophers that have been selected into the All American Game at the wide receiver position, so we're really excited about that. He's a really good basketball player as well."