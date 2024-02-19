The Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday extended an offer to a compelling cornerback prospect out of Mississippi.

Tupelo (MS) native Maison Dunn reported an offer from the Gophers, the sixth of his recruitment including the third Power Five offer. Dunn also holds offers from Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and UAB.

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State offered Dunn at the end of last month.



Advertisement

Dunn's 6-foot-4 frame makes him an especially intriguing cornerback thanks to his elite size. A hard hitting cornerback, Dunn shows on tape excellent coverage skills and could be a prospect who sees a big jump in his recruitment this season.

The class of 2025 prospect missed most of the 2022 season with an injury but returned this past fall, starting at cornerback for Tupelo. Dunn was a key part to a strong Tupelo defense that allowed just 150 points in 12 games this past fall while collecting a 9-3 record. The Green Wave are considered one of the top 10 programs in the entire state of Mississippi.



As a junior, Dunn recorded 21 tackles in 11 games played including one tackle for loss. He also had two interceptions and six pass deflections.

Notably, Dunn received his offer from Minnesota safeties coach Danny Collins, meaning there is the possibility that the Gophers are looking at the 6-foot-4 defensive back as more of a safety. Gophers Nation hopes to catch up with Dunn in the upcoming days to learn more about the offer from the Gophers.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgdGFsayB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfRENvbGxpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoX0RDb2xsaW5zPC9hPiBJIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBh biBvZmZlciBmcm9tIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIE1pbm5lc290YSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R1cEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUdXBGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UZXJlaWY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRlcmVpZjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGFyZGlOMTIzNT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhhcmRpTjEyMzU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE1vaHJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBHb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CSG93YXJkXzExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCSG93YXJk XzExPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R1cGVsb0F0 aGxldGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHVwZWxvQXRobGV0aWNz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbVljOTdqWm1aaCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL21ZYzk3alptWmg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFpc29uIER1 bm4gKEBNYWlzb25EdW5uMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NYWlzb25EdW5uMS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1OTQzMDMzNTYyNjg4NzYzND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Minnesota is still looking to land their first commitment in their 2025 recruiting class after signing 20 prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Gophers, do however hold a commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle from in-state offensive lineman Andrew Trout.

The Gophers have offered nearly 20 corner backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle after signing a trio of prospects as part of their 2024 recruiting class in Mike Gerald, Samuel Madu, and Simon Seidl.



HUDL HIGHLIGHTS