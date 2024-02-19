Minnesota Offer Profile: 2025 CB Maison Dunn
The Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday extended an offer to a compelling cornerback prospect out of Mississippi.
Tupelo (MS) native Maison Dunn reported an offer from the Gophers, the sixth of his recruitment including the third Power Five offer. Dunn also holds offers from Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and UAB.
Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State offered Dunn at the end of last month.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Dunn's 6-foot-4 frame makes him an especially intriguing cornerback thanks to his elite size. A hard hitting cornerback, Dunn shows on tape excellent coverage skills and could be a prospect who sees a big jump in his recruitment this season.
The class of 2025 prospect missed most of the 2022 season with an injury but returned this past fall, starting at cornerback for Tupelo. Dunn was a key part to a strong Tupelo defense that allowed just 150 points in 12 games this past fall while collecting a 9-3 record. The Green Wave are considered one of the top 10 programs in the entire state of Mississippi.
As a junior, Dunn recorded 21 tackles in 11 games played including one tackle for loss. He also had two interceptions and six pass deflections.
Notably, Dunn received his offer from Minnesota safeties coach Danny Collins, meaning there is the possibility that the Gophers are looking at the 6-foot-4 defensive back as more of a safety. Gophers Nation hopes to catch up with Dunn in the upcoming days to learn more about the offer from the Gophers.
Minnesota is still looking to land their first commitment in their 2025 recruiting class after signing 20 prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Gophers, do however hold a commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle from in-state offensive lineman Andrew Trout.
The Gophers have offered nearly 20 corner backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle after signing a trio of prospects as part of their 2024 recruiting class in Mike Gerald, Samuel Madu, and Simon Seidl.
HUDL HIGHLIGHTS
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers,
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation