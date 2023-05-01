Minnesota picked up two transfer portal commitments last week in linebacker Rowan Zolman and defensive back Tre'Von Jones but P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are not planning on being done yet.

On Sunday, the Gophers offered Oregon defensive back transfer, Avante Dickerson. Some may remember that Dickerson, a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class was a Gopher commit for an extended period of time from April 17, 2020, to January 24, 2021. Following his decommitment from the Gophers, he would announce a commitment to Oregon on national signing day that year. Dickerson was the 235th-ranked player in the 2021 recruiting class including the fourth-best player out of the state of Nebraska and 23rd-best defensive back prospect.

On top of his offers from the Gophers and Oregon, Dickerson also held offers coming out of Westside High School in Omaha from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, and USC.

Dickerson during his two seasons in Eugene, saw limited playing time with just 12 games played and five tackles.