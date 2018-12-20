Minnesota offers its fifth 2021 prospect
A week away from Christmas, 2021 may seem like a world away, but Minnesota is already hard at work with that graduating class.Richard Pitino has already offered Chet Holmgren, Kendall Brown, Patric...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news