This weekend, Minnesota is set to host official visitors for the first time in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Gophers will have a large group of commitments on campus but are set to host a group of uncommitted prospects as well, one of those prospects is Katy (TX) athlete Mike Gerald.

Gerald is a prospect flying under the radar out of Morton Ranch High School in Katy. But a look at his offer list and you'll quickly find out that the 6-foot-0, 175-pound athlete has some serious suitors including numerous Power Five offers. He's a fantastic athlete and has a reported forty-yard dash of 4.48.

Gerald was a do-it-all prospect for Morton Ranch, taking snaps at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. He was 9-for-15 at quarterback for 116 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball three times for 60 yards while bringing in 24 receptions for 522 yards and nine touchdowns. He totaled 779 all-purpose yards on the year. He also had 14 tackles and three pass deflections.

The Gophers have offered him on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback.