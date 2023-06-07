News More News
After not hosting official visitors for the first weekend of the month, Minnesota is set to begin its official visit schedule this weekend.

Below, you'll be able to find everything you need to know about Minnesota's official visits this June. This will include the full visitor list of prospects we have confirmed, every article we've written regarding official visits and more.


VISITORS LIST

June 9:

QB Drake Lindsey (Fayetteville, AR) - committed

RB De'Jaun Riggs (Washington, DC)

RB Jaydon Wright (Kankakee, IL) = committed

WR Dallas Sims (Clearwater, FL) - committed

WR Corey Smith (Brownsburg, IN) - committed

TE Julian Johnosn (Aurora, IL) - committed

LB Brady Pretzlaff (Gaylord, MI) - committed

DL Riley Sunram (Kindred, ND) - committed

DL Jide Abasiri (Prior Lake, MN) - committed

DL Mo Saine (Eden Praire, MN) - committed

DL Wyatt Gilmore (Rogers, MN)

DL Jaylin Hicks (New Rochelle, NY)

CB Samuel Madu (White Plains, NY)

CB Simon Seidl (Saint Paul, MN) - committed

S Zahir Rainer (Richmond, VA ) - committed

S Koi Perich (Esko,MN) - committed



June 16-18th:

WB Jalen Smith (Mankato, MN) - committed

WR Ricky Johnson (Warner Robins, GA)

OT Nathan Roy (Mukonago, WI)

OT Caleb Pyfrom (Omaha, NE)

OL Brett Carroll (Olathe, KS)

LB Mason Carrier (Detroit Lakes, MN) - committed

CB Jaylin Lackey (Snellville, GA)


ARTICLES

Minnesota Official Visit Profile: DL Jaylin Hicks

Running back target set to visit in June

2024 New York ATH Samuel Madu releases top five

2024 DL Wyatt Gilmore releases official visit schedule

Rivals250 OL Nathan Roy down to three, decision day set

{{ article.author_name }}