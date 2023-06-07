The Gopher Report 2024 Official Visit Hub
After not hosting official visitors for the first weekend of the month, Minnesota is set to begin its official visit schedule this weekend.
Below, you'll be able to find everything you need to know about Minnesota's official visits this June. This will include the full visitor list of prospects we have confirmed, every article we've written regarding official visits and more.
VISITORS LIST
June 9:
QB Drake Lindsey (Fayetteville, AR) - committed
RB De'Jaun Riggs (Washington, DC)
RB Jaydon Wright (Kankakee, IL) = committed
WR Dallas Sims (Clearwater, FL) - committed
WR Corey Smith (Brownsburg, IN) - committed
TE Julian Johnosn (Aurora, IL) - committed
LB Brady Pretzlaff (Gaylord, MI) - committed
DL Riley Sunram (Kindred, ND) - committed
DL Jide Abasiri (Prior Lake, MN) - committed
DL Mo Saine (Eden Praire, MN) - committed
DL Wyatt Gilmore (Rogers, MN)
DL Jaylin Hicks (New Rochelle, NY)
CB Samuel Madu (White Plains, NY)
CB Simon Seidl (Saint Paul, MN) - committed
S Zahir Rainer (Richmond, VA ) - committed
S Koi Perich (Esko,MN) - committed
June 16-18th:
WB Jalen Smith (Mankato, MN) - committed
WR Ricky Johnson (Warner Robins, GA)
OT Nathan Roy (Mukonago, WI)
OT Caleb Pyfrom (Omaha, NE)
OL Brett Carroll (Olathe, KS)
LB Mason Carrier (Detroit Lakes, MN) - committed
CB Jaylin Lackey (Snellville, GA)
ARTICLES
Minnesota Official Visit Profile: DL Jaylin Hicks
Running back target set to visit in June
2024 New York ATH Samuel Madu releases top five
2024 DL Wyatt Gilmore releases official visit schedule
