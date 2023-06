This weekend, Minnesota is set to host official visitors for the first time in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Gophers will have a large group of commitments on campus but are set to host a group of uncommitted prospects as well, one of those prospects in St. John's College High (Washington, DC) running back Da'Jaun Riggs.

Riggs is a three-star prospect, holds a Rivals rating of 5.7, and is considered a top-40 running back in the country. The Gophers do already hold one running back commitment in the class from Bishop McNamara (IL) tailback Jaydon Wright but are still looking to add a second tailback to their class, Riggs is one of those top remaining targets.

As a junior for St. John's, Riggs rushed for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns.