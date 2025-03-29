Premium content
Published Mar 29, 2025
2026 DB Kobe Russell Discusses Recent Minnesota Visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
@RivalsDylanCC

Last weekend, Minnesota played host to a large group of prospects, including unoffered 2026 defensive back Kobe Russell of Prescott, Wisconsin.


The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete is still looking for a potential offer from the Golden Gophers but has garnered offers from Central Michigan, Fresno State, Kent State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, and South Dakota State.

If the Gophers do eventually choose to offer the Wisconsin standout, they'll be among the top programs in his recruitment.

