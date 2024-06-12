This past Sunday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers landed six commitments from official visitors. The first official visitor of the weekend to announce their commitment was Periora (AZ) offensive lineman Nick Spence .

Spence committed to the Gophers over notable offers from Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, and San Diego State. After announcing his commitment, Gophers Nation was able to catch up with Spence to discuss his commitment to Minnesota.

Coming into his official visit last weekend, it was clear that Minnesota was a top contender for Spence, telling Gophers Nation that there were a few schools sticking out in his recruitment but none as much as Minnesota. Making it seem like it was only a matter of time till Spence committed to the Gophers this past weekend once arriving on campus.

"It was about the positive energy and these are the people I want to surround myself with," Spence said about making his commitment to Minnesota. "Also Coach (PJ) Fleck is an amazing head coach and it feels like I am in the right hands with Coach (Brian) Callahan."

"It was really nice spending time with Coach Callahan," he would add. "Since we call very often it feels like we didn’t have to start off at square one with each other and we took this time to get to know each other a lot more."

Spence also enjoyed what the state of Minnesota had to offer as the coaching staff took the official visitors out to Lake Minnetonka and Gopher Island. "My second day there they had taken us out to Gopher Island, we went in the water, enjoying the scenery, and were able to cruise around on the boat with Coach Fleck," he said about the trip to Minnetonka, calling it a highlight of his weekend.

Beyond the coaching staff, Spence also spent time with the Gophers true freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey, who hosted the 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle. "They were very good," he said about the conversations. "He's an incoming freshman so it was nice to hear his experience because I will be in his shoes soon," he added.

Spence isn't sure if he'll be enrolling early or not himself, saying he was still on the fence about the idea.











