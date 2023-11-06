Dawson Garcia posted a double-double, Braeden Carrington and Elijah Hawkins both finished with double-figure point totals as the Minnesota Golden Gophers began their 2023-2024 season with an 80-60 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday evening.

As a team, the Golden Gophers shot over 52.2% from the floor (24-for-46) including 5-for-17 from beyond the arc. The Gophers also benefited from a bevy of Bethune-Cookman fouls, going 27-for-35 from the free-throw line with Dawson Garcia leading the way going 14-for-16 from the charity stripe.

Defensively, the Gohpers kept the Wildcats to a 32.9% shooting percentage including 22.2% from deep. The Gophers also forced 14 turnovers including 9 steals while also collecting four blocks in the win.

The non-conference matchup on Monday night was a close battle for the first five minutes of action, the two sides trading baskets with Minnesota holding a 10-9 lead at the 15:00 minute mark. A 16-2 Minnesota run over the next handful of minutes, would allow the Golden Gophers to garner some separation midway through the first half, turning a one-point lead into a 15-point lead at the 10:30 minute mark.

The Gophers would continue to score at a ferocious pace over the last 10 minutes of the first half, outscoring the Wildcats 19-9 to take a 46-22 lead into the break. In the first half, Dawson Garcia had already garnered eight points and 11 rebounds. Braeden Carington and Joshua Ola-Joseph would have six and eight points respectively as well in the first 20 minutes of action. As a team, the Gophers shot 62.5% in the first half including 5-for-10 from three-point range.