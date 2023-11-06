Minnesota opens season with 80-60 win over Bethune-Cookman
Dawson Garcia posted a double-double, Braeden Carrington and Elijah Hawkins both finished with double-figure point totals as the Minnesota Golden Gophers began their 2023-2024 season with an 80-60 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday evening.
As a team, the Golden Gophers shot over 52.2% from the floor (24-for-46) including 5-for-17 from beyond the arc. The Gophers also benefited from a bevy of Bethune-Cookman fouls, going 27-for-35 from the free-throw line with Dawson Garcia leading the way going 14-for-16 from the charity stripe.
Defensively, the Gohpers kept the Wildcats to a 32.9% shooting percentage including 22.2% from deep. The Gophers also forced 14 turnovers including 9 steals while also collecting four blocks in the win.
The non-conference matchup on Monday night was a close battle for the first five minutes of action, the two sides trading baskets with Minnesota holding a 10-9 lead at the 15:00 minute mark. A 16-2 Minnesota run over the next handful of minutes, would allow the Golden Gophers to garner some separation midway through the first half, turning a one-point lead into a 15-point lead at the 10:30 minute mark.
The Gophers would continue to score at a ferocious pace over the last 10 minutes of the first half, outscoring the Wildcats 19-9 to take a 46-22 lead into the break. In the first half, Dawson Garcia had already garnered eight points and 11 rebounds. Braeden Carington and Joshua Ola-Joseph would have six and eight points respectively as well in the first 20 minutes of action. As a team, the Gophers shot 62.5% in the first half including 5-for-10 from three-point range.
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnovers
|Rebounds
|FT
|
Minnesota
|
57.61%
|
21.68%
|
34.62%
|
76.09%
|
Bethune-Cookman
|
35.00%
|
15.53%
|
44.00%
|
20.00%
The Gophers would be outscored in the second half 38-34 but took advantage of 16 Bethune-Cookman second-half fouls that led to 18 free-throw opportunities for the Gophers in the final 20 minutes. The Gophers, who struggled last season in hitting free throws, shooting an NCAA-worse 61.9% from the charity stripe - hit 16-of-18 in the second half, effectively being able to put the game away.
Dawson Garcia was able to draw foul-after-foul in the second half as well, collecting 11 of the Gophers' 18 free throw attempts, he made all 11 attempts in the second half. Notably, Braedan Carrintgon and Elijah Hawkins both had seven points in the second half as well.
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|ASSISTS
|REBOUNDS
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
23
|
6
|
4
|
G Braeden Carrington
|
13
|
2
|
1
|
G Elijah Hawkins
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
F Isaiah Ihnen
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
F Parker Fox
|
7
|
1
|
1
Up Next:
The Golden Gophers will take the court again on Friday evening as they host the UTSA Roadrunners. The Roadrunners are coming off a 10-22 season in 2022-23 including a 4-16 record in Conference-USA play.
UTSA defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Monday night 78-68 to open up their own season.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.