Carroll took an official visit to Minneapolis on June 16, his third official visit at the time behind Texas Tech and Illinois. He also would take an official visit to Oklahoma State on June 22. Coming out of his official visit schedule, it was unclear where Carroll was trending toward - it was also rather quiet recruitment for the most part, adding to the mystery. But that mystery is now solved as Carroll is another major pickup for offensive line coach Brian Callahan.

Carroll is the 24th commitment in the Gophers' recruiting class which ranks 18th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. He joins offensive linemen Nathan Roy and Mauricio Hinds as offensive linemen currently committed to the Gophers in their 2024 recruiting class.