Minnesota Recruiting Notebook: July 19 Edition
First of all, thank you for bearing with me as I was on vacation last week. The good news is that it was a quiet week for Minnesota on the recruiting trail. The bad news is the exact same. Quiet al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news