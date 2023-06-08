On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the conference opponents for each of the conference's 16 football programs for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The 2024 and 2025 schedules will be the first under the 16-team Big Ten with the additions of USC and UCLA. It will also be the introduction of the Flex-Protect scheduling format.

Under the new format, each program will have nine-conference games with three "protected" opponents. While it varies for each school, Minnesota will have two truly protected opponents in Iowa and Wisconsin while having a two-play opponent in Nebraska. They will be guaranteed to play Iowa and Wisconsin yearly beyond the 2025 season while they will play Nebraska in 2024 and 2025 before the Conruhskers are rotated out for a new one.

In 2024, the Gophers will host Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, while traveling to Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, and Wisconsin.